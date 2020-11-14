UPDATE: Police release image of suspect vehicle in deadly Richmond Hill shooting

Investigators in York Region have released an image of a suspect vehicle in connection to that deadly shooting in Richmond Hill Friday evening.

It's described as a 2004 to 2008 four-door black Acura TL with a stolen license plate. It was also described as being dusty and the tires appeared to have low pressure.

A man was found with gunshot wounds outside a home on Leisure Lane - in the Bathurst and Major Mackenzie area - just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim was later pronounced dead in hospital.

His identity will not be released until a post-mortem has been completed.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or anyone with dashcam who may have been driving in the area at the time of the shooting to please come forward. They're also appealing to anyone with residential video surveillance to contact investigators.