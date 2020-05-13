UPDATE: Police release more details on fatal pedestrian crash

Police have confirmed a senior on a walk with a friend was the victim in a fatal crash earlier today.

Toronto Police say in a news release that a 75-year-old woman was walking with a friend around 10 a.m. They were on the south sidewalk of Lawrence Avenue East.

Police say at the same time, a 39-year-old woman was driving a City of Toronto truck on Lawrence Avenue East near Fern Meadow Road.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle, mounted the north sidewalk and struck a chain link fence. The vehicle re-entered Lawrence Avenue East and crossed into oncoming eastbound traffic," police say. "The driver then mounted the south side walk of Lawrence Avenue East and struck the 75-year-old woman."

The woman was killed at the scene. Her friend was able to get out of the way.

The driver of the City truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage to call investigators.

The City said in a news release earlier today that it was cooperating with the investigation, as well as a probe by the Ontario Ministry of Labour. City staff are also conducting an internal investigation.

— With files from Tiffany Hendsbee