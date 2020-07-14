UPDATE: Police release new photos of vehicle in child luring investigation

Toronto Police have released additional photos in relation to an ongoing investigation into a child luring incident in North York earlier this month.

A man driving a white van attempted to lure an 8-year-old girl into his vehicle on Thursday July 2nd, as she rode on her bike along Longmore Street near Dunview Avenue, sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.

He offered the girl some candy to get into the van.

The girl refused and took off.

The suspect drove off eastbound on Dunview Avenue.

The man is described as white, grey hair, late 40's to early 50's.

Toronto Police Service

The suspect vehicle is described as a white cargo van, possibly a Chevrolet Express or GMC Savana (2005-2010 model).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).