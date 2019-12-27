UPDATE: Possible machine gun fire heard outside Etobicoke condo

A man in his 20's was shot as many as 10 times, in a shooting outside of an Etobicoke condo building.

Police were called to the scene around 11 o'clock on Boxing Day evening, after witnesses reported hearing what sounded like machine gun fire.

The condo is near Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police have not yet confirmed that a machine gun was used.

The man was later pronounced dead in hospital, and the homicide unit has been called in.

Officers indicated that there may have been two cars seen taking off from the area shortly after the shooting.

But, police have yet to make any arrests.