The CBC is defending itself after U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son shared criticism of the public broadcaster for airing a version of ``Home Alone 2'' without his father's cameo.

A spokesman for the CBC says the now-president's ``short scene'' was cut for time when the broadcaster acquired rights to the film in 2014 _ before Trump was elected.

The CBC released its statement after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted an article accusing the broadcaster of bias.

News of the truncated, Trump-less version of ``Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'' was also picked up Thursday by Fox News and other right-wing American media outlets.

CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson says Trump's scene was one of several cut from the 1992 holiday film to tighten its running time.

He says this is often done when a feature film is adapted for TV.