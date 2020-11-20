UPDATE: Senior dies after small boat capsizes in pond in Thornhill

A man in his early 70's has died of his injuries in hospital, after being pulled from a backyard pond in Thornhill.

York Regional Police tell Newstalk1010 that officers were called to the scene, in the Bayview and John Street area, around 6:30 p.m. this evening.

The victim's wife called emergency crews to say that she had not seen her husband for about an hour.

Police say they were informed that he had gone to check on a small boat in the pond on their property.

Water rescue teams quickly entered the pond and located the victim.

Late tonight, police confirmed that the man had died.