UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch has ended for Toronto

CTV

Some very active weather today.

A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for Toronto, but keep your umbrella handy.

Environment Canada had been reporting the possibilty of a second round of strong storms beginning around 5:30 p.m. today with damaging winds, as well as hail and more intense rainfall, but fortunately that never materialized.

A fast-moving storm earlier in the day resulted in several small power outages in pockets of the city, as well as downed trees and power lines, as the storm moved through southern Ontario.

A heat warning that has gripped the city for several days has also ended.

There are currently no watches or warnings.

However, the forecast is still calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this evening.