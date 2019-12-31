UPDATE: Shooting in Jane-Finch neighbourhood sends two to hospital

Two people have been rushed to hospital following a shooting in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Police were called after as many as a dozen shots were fired in front of a Toronto Community Housing complex on Turf Grass Way at about 2:50 a.m.

One victim - a 17-year-old boy - was found at the scene. The second victim - a 22-year-old man - was located a short distance away on Jane St.

Both were taken to hospital to be treated for serious, non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police were at the scene for most of the morning Tuesday, examining evidence and shell casings. The K9 unit was also called in for a short time.

There's no word on suspects.