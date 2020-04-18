UPDATE: SIU probing fatal downtown condo fire Friday night

A fire at a downtown condo last night has claimed the life of a resident.

The two-alarm fire began on the balcony on the 12th floor of the high-rise at 220 Victoria Street near Shuter, just after 9 p.m.

But the fire that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man is now under investigation by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.(SIU)

Toronto Police first got a call for an assault at the same address just after 8:20 p.m.

When they arrived on the 12th floor, a fire had already started in the unit.

The SIU confirms police had tried to communicate with the man inside, before they forced the door open and eventually found him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the residents heard the alarm go off, but told our media partner CP24, he initially ignored it before getting out.

"We're a bit notorious for having false alarms so I stayed put for a couple of minutes, looked out my window peephole, heard a lot of commotion in the hallway, so I knew something was up.

And then I could smell smoke in my unit."

CP24

A total of 14 trucks responded to the call.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Toronto Fire investigators are also probing the case.