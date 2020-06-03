UPDATE: SIU responds to NEWSTALK 1010 interview

The special investigations unit out with an update in the investigation of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

On Moore in the Morning on NEWSTALK 1010, lawyer Knia Singh said he didn't feel comfortable having the family be interviewed by the SIU, because of information leaked to the Toronto Sun about what happened in the aparment, in the moments leading up to the death of the Toronto woman.

In a release, the SIU says "interviews with family members that were scheduled to occur today were cancelled by counsel representing the family, who has indicated that the family requires more time before they provide their information.

The SIU respects the family’s decision and looks forward to receiving their accounts at the earliest opportunity."

But theSIU goes on to address the alleged leaks that surfaced in the article.

"It is imperative that the public have confidence in the SIU’s investigations. Accordingly, the SIU director has today written to the Toronto Police Service to ask that it takes immediate steps to prevent further releases of information about what occurred inside the apartment.

The SIU is working diligently to ensure the investigation is concluded, and its findings released, as expeditiously as possible. Until such time, the SIU again asks that all parties refrain from reaching conclusions about the events in question until the investigation is completed."