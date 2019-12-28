UPDATE: Suspect in 12 hour standoff in Richmond Hill charged with attempted murder

York Regional Police have laid multiple charges against a man allegedly involved in a nearly 12 hour standoff with officers in Richmond Hill.

Police say the man surrendered to officers sometime after 10 p.m. Friday and is facing a number of charges.

34-year-old Anoshirvan Shirizadeh of Richmond Hill is now in police custody.

Investigators say the incident began around 10:30 a.m. Friday, when an officer made a traffic stop near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Major MacKenzie Drive in Richmond Hill.

They say the driver stopped the vehicle, then opened fire and the officer shot back. Then the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.

"A short time later, we located the vehicle unoccupied and it was determined that the occupant...the person who fired the shot was barricaded in a residence nearby," says Staff Sergeant Blair Steer with York Regional Police."

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, announced Friday afternoon that it had been called in to investigate after the man was "possibly struck'' during the exchange of gunfire, but this afternoon York Regional Police confirmed that neither the officer or suspect was injured.

After a long standoff at a home on Elmwood Avenue and hours of negotiation, police were able to arrest the suspect without any injuries to himself or any of the officers at the scene.

But, there was a pretty large police presence at the height of the standoff. Several area homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

"It was pretty intense. Obviously, anybody that's going to shoot at officers...to the public, is a huge safety concern for us, so out of an abudance of caution, Toronto Emergency Task Force helped our Emergency Response Unit, our canine unit, our air support unit and again, we will bring out all resources to make sure the suspect was apprehended as safely as possibly and that no other members of the public were injured,"said Staff Sergeant Steer.

And Staff Sergeant Steer tells NEWSTALK1010 that members of the Emergency Response Unit were still at the suspect's home today.

Bomb detection equipment was brought to the scene and the ERU was combing through the home to ensure there was nothing suspicious inside. They will likely remain at the scene until Sunday.

34 year-old Anoshirvan Shirizadeh is facing at least a dozen charges - including attempted murder, assault, dangerous driving, plus a number of weapons offences - and could face more.

He's been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on January 2nd.

With files from The Canadian Press