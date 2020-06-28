UPDATE: Suspect in fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night identified

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 30 year-old man Thursday night.

It happened during a fight between several people near Wellesley and Ontario streets, just after 11:30 p.m. The victim later died in hospital.

22 year-old Connor Madison of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 122 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He is considered armed, violent and dangerous.

Police say do not approach him. Call 9-1-1 immediately.