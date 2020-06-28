iHeartRadio

UPDATE: Suspect in fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night identified

Suspect Connor Madison

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 30 year-old man Thursday night.  

It happened during a fight between several people near Wellesley and Ontario streets, just after 11:30 p.m.  The victim later died in hospital.

22 year-old Connor Madison of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder. 

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 122 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.  

He is considered armed, violent and dangerous. 

Police say do not approach him. Call 9-1-1 immediately.