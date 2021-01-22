iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

UPDATE: Suspect wanted in violent, unprovoked attacks around Toronto arrested

Assaults1

Toronto Police have arrested a male suspect wanted in a series of unprovoked attacks on strangers in Toronto.

More than 10 people have come forward to police since Tuesday to report their assaults.

These are primarily happening in the Yonge Street area between Sheppard Avenue and Finch Avenue and in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Saturday morning Toronto Police confirmed they had arrested 22-year-old Derek Baptiste of Toronto and charged him with 13 counts of assault.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court room Saturday morning.

 

Image #3 - Man sought in a series of unprovoked attacks