UPDATE: Suspects at large after shooting in Entertainment District

UDPATE: Police have corrected the age of the deceased.

Officers now saying the person who died in the shooting near Blue Jays Way and King was a 21-year-old man.

A 15-year-old boy remains in hospital. A 27-year-old woman is also in hospital, police say she was an innocent bystander.

UPDATE: A 16-year-old boy has died, and a 15-year-old boy is in hospital after a shooting in Toronto's entertainment district on Tuesday.

An innocent bystander was shot, but it's believed she'll survive.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says this shooting is believed to be targeted, in fact, the suspect vehicle is believed to have been waiting for the victims for up to 40 minutes before the shooting took place.

Now police are searching for a blue Volkswagen Tiguan in connection.

ORIGINAL: Several areas in Toronto's entertainment district have been cordoned off while police investigate a shooting that injured four people.

A young male has been shot and is in life-threatening condition. An adult man who was shot is in life-threatening condition, and a woman who was shot is in serious condition.

Paramedics are giving first-aid on scene to a fourth victim.

Police have recovered a firearm, but they are still working on confirming a suspect description.

This all unfolded in the area of the Bisha Hotel near King and Peter.

Police Const. Alex Li tells NEWSTALK 1010 that multiple calls came in shortly after 4:00 p.m. Several gunshots were heard, and people were reportedly running and screaming.