UPDATE: The Bay on Queen St. to close as of Tuesday, after day of controversy over lockdown status

Newstalk1010 has learned tonight that the Hudson's Bay flagship store on Queen Street West will be closed as of Tuesday, except for curbside pickup.

This comes after the store was allowed to stay open during the lockdown - deemed "essential" - because Pusateri's in the lower level was open and allowed to sell mostly dry goods and a few other grocery items.

Newstalk1010 was the first to question the Premier today about why the Bay was allowed to remain open, while other smaller retailers had to close.

Tonight, it seems there's been a reversal in that controversial decision.

The Bay issuing this statement to Newstalk1010 Monday night:

"The health and well-being of customers and associates is always our top priority and our intention is to follow the guidelines set forth by the provincial government and Public Health. On Sunday evening, the order issued by the province changed the guidelines regulating the operation of retail stores. We reviewed closely to ensure compliance and, as such, closed all our stores in Toronto and Peel but one,which contained a grocery store. We understood this to be in line with the province's direction, however we have now made the decision to close our Queen Street store tomorrow. All Hudson's Bay stores in Toronto and Peel will offer shoppers curbside pickup."

Newstalk1010 will continue to follow reaction to these latest developments and bring you all the details.