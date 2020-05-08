UPDATE: The real story on the Premier's long weekend cottage trip

NEWSTALK 1010 has learned new details about an earlier report claiming Premier Doug Ford went to his Muskoka cottage over the Easter weekend, despite asking others not to do the same.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Premier's office says, "On the morning of Easter Sunday, the Premier drove alone to his family property up north to check on the plumbing as the property is under construction and has been over the past two years. He spent less than an hour there and on his travel he didn't stop anywhere and he didn't interact with anyone."

Before the Easter long weekend, Ford asked Ontarians, "please, this long weekend, do not go to your cottage."

He asked people to stay home to avoid placing a burden on hospitals in cottage country.

He also said he wasn't going to his own cottage.