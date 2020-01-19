UPDATE: Significant snowfall hits Toronto and GTA

The snow came and finally stopped falling in Toronto late Saturday night.

The forecast had called for about 15 cms in the city and a bit more in areas north, and according to Environment Canada's Brian Owsiak,mother nature didn't disappoint.

"In general looks like we did get between about 13 and 19cms of snow for Toronto and nearby regions. The Pearson Airport itself reported 17.6 cms yesterday."

Speaking to our media partner CP24 Sunday morning, Eric Holmes, with the City of Toronto, confirmed city snow removal equipment is right on schedule to clear away what mother nature left behind.

"Plows were out all night last night cleaning up residential streets. They'll continue today until about noon."

Holmes adds anyone who doesn't see their street cleared past noon, should call the city's special line.

"If you haven't see a plow this afternoon by like 2 o'clock this afternoon let's say, then wait to call 3-1-1 and see how they can accomodate."

The snow, coupled with rain later in the evening, made for some challenging conditions on GTA area highways.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt tweeted out that more than 250 collisions across the GTA had been reported to the OPP in the past 24 hours. The OPP is advising motorists to drive according to the road and weather conditions.

Twitter/@OPP_HSD

Areas north and east of the city saw a bit more snow.

From snow, the weather word on Sunday will be cold, as in the bitter variety, according to Owsiak.

"Tonight we do have a forecast low of -15, so that's definitely below seasonal. And then a forecast high tomorrow of -6, which is also below seasonal for the time of year."

With the windchill , the overnight low could feel as frigid as -22c.

with files from Heather Seaman and Dave Bradley