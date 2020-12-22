UPDATE: Three Hamilton Police officers rushed to hospital with stab wounds

Three Hamilton Police officers are in hospital in stable condition after they suffered stab wounds to the head and neck trying to take down a suspect who was in crisis and armed with a knife.

The incident occurred downtown Tuesday afternoon at around 3:20 p.m. near James Street and Mulberry Street.

Media relations officer Krista-Lee Ernst described what the officers encountered upon their arrival on scene.

"Information prior to arrival was that a male was acting erratic and was in possession of a weapon. Upon arrival officers engaged the gentleman, subsequently an altercation ensued."

The suspect, identified as a 24-year-old male from Oakville, was also injured; the extent of those injuries isn't clear.

He faces a total of 8 charges, including three counts of aggrevated assault.

A witness told our media partner CP24 she noticed the man acting erratic on the street and then decided to alert police.

"I saw him walk up and down the block trying to hug a man and then chase another man down the block and screaming at him, so that was why I evenutally called the police."

CP24

As for the condition of the three officers, Ernst confirmed they are all in "stable condition."

Despite the arrest on scene, Ernst adds the police investigation is ongoing, hoping the public can help answer some questions by stepping forward with information or video.

"Anyone who was a witness that may have been walking by. Local businesses if they have video surveillance and their business may have been closed, we ask if they could please review that for any video evidence."

Messages of support for the officers came in from other jurisdictions.

On Twitter, Peel Regional Police said that incidents like the one in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon are a “are a stark reminder of how quickly things can change and that there are no routine calls.” They said that are praying for the “speedy recovery” of the officers.

Toronto Mayor John Tory also offered his sympathies while speaking with CP24 during a year-end interview late Tuesday afternoon.

“I hope they are well,” he said of the officers. “Those men and women go out every single day and they have some incredible experiences, including those that lead to injury and sometimes worse. So I just hope that they are all well.”

So far Ontario's Special Investigations Unit(SIU) has not stepped in to investigate.



with files from Hayley Cooper/ CP24