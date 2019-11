Toronto Police say a two year old girl, hurt by a falling air conditioner, has died.

The unit tumbled from the eighth floor at the back of a building near Lawrence and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday as the girl, her mother and two siblings were returning home.

The child was taken to a trauma centre but did not survive the night.

It's still not clear how the air conditioner fell.

