UPDATE: Tornado warnings ended

UPDATE: Tornado warnings have been ended for parts of the province.

There are still some tornado watches in effect but it appears the worst has ended.

ORIGINAL: A tornado warning was issued for parts of cottage country, with Barrie and Collingwood covered by the alert.

That warning was downgraded to a tornado watch as of 4pm.

Environment Canada says there is a storm blowing in off of Lake Huron and has the potential to produce a twister.

Grey and Bruce counties are also covered by the warning.

Toronto is under a special weather statement, warning of a possible thunderstorm later this evening.