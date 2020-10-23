iHeartRadio

UPDATE: Tornado warnings ended

AM800-NEWS-WIND-KATHIE

UPDATE: Tornado warnings have been ended for parts of the province.

There are still some tornado watches in effect but it appears the worst has ended.

ORIGINAL: A tornado warning was issued for parts of cottage country, with Barrie and Collingwood covered by the alert.

That warning was downgraded to a tornado watch as of 4pm.

Environment Canada says there is a storm blowing in off of Lake Huron and has the potential to produce a twister.

Grey and Bruce counties are also covered by the warning.

Toronto is under a special weather statement, warning of a possible thunderstorm later this evening.

 