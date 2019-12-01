UPDATE: Toronto area ticket claims Saturday's $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Someone or some people in Toronto are waking up as a new millionaires.

A single ticket sold somewhere in the city is laying claim to Saturday night's $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 1-8-18-24-30 & 45. The Bonus number was 13.

The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize-08364377-02- was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw, on December 4th, is expected to be worth approximately $5 million.



with files from The Canadian Press