UPDATE: Toronto area ticket claims Saturday's $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Someone or some people in Toronto are waking up as a new millionaires.
A single ticket sold somewhere in the city is laying claim to Saturday night's $17.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn were: 1-8-18-24-30 & 45. The Bonus number was 13.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize-08364377-02- was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw, on December 4th, is expected to be worth approximately $5 million.
with files from The Canadian Press