UPDATE: Toronto will continue prohibiting indoor dining, other measures as COVID-19 cases increase

Indoor dining will continue to be prohibited in Toronto for another month, as one of several new measures implemented by the city's chief medical officer of health with COVID19 cases on the rise.

"Admissions to hospital are rising slowly, but steadily. The trend is upward. The grave risk we currently face is evident," Dr. Eileen de Villa said Tuesday. "More action is required to protect the people of Toronto from the rampant spread of COVID-19."

Along with indoor dining, other restrictions include closing casinos, bingo halls, meeting and event spaces for the same period, as well as extending the prohibition on indoor fitness classes (gyms themselves can reopen.)

Gathering limits on religious services, weddings and funerals are limited to 30 per cent capacity indoors (with a maximum of 50 people.)

Mayor John Tory called the strategy a "pre-emptive strike" to avoid a full lockdown.

"I know she does not make these recommendations lightly and I don't support them lightly," he said. "That's not the news she or I wanted to convey to you."

"But we need to take these unprecedented actions in order to get this virus under control in our city and avoid things that could be much worse."

The measures come after another day of more than 500 new cases in the city.

Dr. de Villa also urged people to be responsible with social gatherings, including recommendations to limit them to household members only, with one or two essential supports.

Indoor dining and group classes were originally scheduled to potentially return this Saturday under the previous provincial three-stage framework.

Despite cases increasing with indoor dining and group classes not being permitted anyway, Dr. de Villa said she's confident Torontonians will respond.

"When the people of Toronto understand and appreciate the circumstances and are called upon to do what's best to protect themselves and the community, they do it," she said.

For months, the city and province gave conflicting positions on whether or not the local chief medical officer of health had the powers to make such restrictions.

The province claimed an officer could under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, whereas de Villa had previously said her legal guidance was that it was only the province that could.

"The legal advice hasn't changed, the urgency has, so hence I'm taking these actions as we move forward into the next stage of the provincial framework," she said.

The Toronto Board of Health later clarified that while it still believes it's the province that has the legal authority to implement restrictions, the city and de Villa are opening themselves up to possible appeals in order to put in the restrictions.