UPDATE: Trial for man behind Toronto's van attack to be conducted over Zoom, judge says

Alek Minassian appeared via Zoom this morning, sitting in a video conference room from jail.

His trial will get underway next month and will also be held over Zoom.

November 9th will be a dry run to test all the connections and make sure things run as smoothly as possible. Minassian will need to take part in those proceedings but the zoom room won't be made public.

The trial will officially begin the following day on November 10th.

Special accommodations will be made for members of the media, the public, family, and victims but those details are still being ironed out. Only 10 people are allowed in a courtroom at one time so it'll be interesting to hear what those accommodations will be.

Minassian is being tried by judge-alone; his trial is expected to take four weeks.

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the van attack in April 2018.

During his police interview, Minassian admitted to planning and carrying out the attack. The judge has said the case will turn on Minassian's state of mind at the time of the attack, not whether he did it.