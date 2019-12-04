President Donald Trump is calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ``two-faced'' after he was overheard appearing to gossip about Trump.

Trump tells reporters he believes Trudeau was upset that he broached the fact that Canada falls short of the NATO target of spending 2% of its GDP on defence.

In footage recorded during a reception in London at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night, Trudeau was seen standing with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Britain's Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

Trudeau could be heard making what appeared to be a reference to Trump's long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been caught on camera apparently talking candidly with fellow foreign leaders about U.S. President Donald Trump, with the footage now going viral.

The video was shot during a leaders' only-reception held Tuesday night in London, where leaders from 29 countries are marking the 70th anniversary of the NATO military alliance.

In it, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking French President Emmanuel Macron why he was late, to which Trudeau appears to blame the U.S. president's propensity for fielding journalists' questions at the start of bilateral meetings.

The leaders do not use Trump's name, but the U.S. president took dozens of questions from journalists during meetings with Macron and Trudeau on Tuesday.

Trump's impromptu news conference with Trudeau lasted more than half an hour.

The reception footage has since spread across the internet, with observers suggesting Trudeau and the other leaders were mocking Trump and wondering how the mercurial U.S. president will react.

Later during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump accused Trudeau of being two-faced (VIDEO).