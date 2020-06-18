Peel Police now say two children and a woman are dead in a crash at Torbram Road and Countryside in Brampton.

A third child is in life-threatening condition. And police say, another man is fighting for his life in hospital.

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in and will be conducting their own investigation. That means there was a level of police involvement in the crash, but police wouldn't elaborate.

Police couldn't tell us the ages of the children, only that they are "under the age of 18".

Four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened just after noon.

It appears a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Countryside, when witnesses say it went through a red light, t-boning a Volkswagen SUV that was headed northbound on Torbram.

Officers haven't told us to what extent police were involved, and what led to the SIU being called in.