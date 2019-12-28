UPDATE: Two men dead after stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday

Peel Police continue to investigate a double stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

Police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment building near College Way and Council Ring Road, in the Winston Churchill and Burhamthorpe area, just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

There they found two men suffering from stab wounds.

Peel Const. Sarah Patten confirmed Saturday morning that the two victims had some type of dispute prior to the stabbings.

"Two males were in an altercation and when officers arrived, they located both males suffering from stab wounds."

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to hospital, but died of their injuries.

Patten also confirmed the two victims knew each other, but weren't related.

"I believe one of them was in his late 20's and the other one was in his 40's."

The deaths are being treated as a double homicide, but Patten added police are not looking for any other suspects.

"It's our understanding at this time that the altercation took place between both males, not necessarily an attack on one male."

The bodies of the two were found outside of a residence by officers, although Patten could not elaborate as to where.

The Peel Regional Police Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) remain on scene.

Police are expected to interview residents and scan any surveillance video in the area.