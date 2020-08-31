UPDATE: Two temporary shelters in midtown are now empty

The City of Toronto says two midtown apartment buildings being used as temporary homeless shelters are now empty.

In a tweet, the city said on Friday that its Streets to Homes team had secured permanent housing for more than 40 clients from the site and that others had been moved to temporary sites.

Since May, the twin apartment buildings on Broadway Avenue had housed up to 150 formerly homeless residents as part of the city's plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the shelter system.

As a part of the leasing agreement with the developer, those residents have had to move out as the buildings are prepared for demolition.

The nearby Roehampton Hotel is still being used as temporary housing.

Protests over alleged safety concerns near the buildings have caused tensions in the area over the last month.

Critics claim there has been an uptick in crime in the area, though police have not confirmed that.

In response to the complaints, the city put forward a number of new measures, including round-the-clock security and mental health and addiction supports.

With files from The Canadian Press