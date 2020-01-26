UPDATE: Victim of east end restaurant shooting Saturday night identified

The victim of a fatal shooting at an east end restaurant Saturday night has been identified.

Two men and woman were struck inside the establishment in a plaza on Kingston Road, near Markham Road, just after 9 p.m.

Duty Inspector Jim Gotell confirmed that one of the three victims was shot in the chest and died on scene.

"We did locate three victims who had been shot, located inside a restaurant. Two of victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, while a third victim sustained a gunshot wound that ended up being a fatal gunshot wound."

He's been identified by police as 28-year-old Stephon Kelly.

Investigators confirm they are looking for two suspects that may have fled the crime scene in a silver vehicle.



