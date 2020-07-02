UPDATE: Wasaga Beach man charged in shocking Brampton crash

UPDATE: A 28-year-old man from Wasaga Beach has been charged in connection to the crash.

ORIGINAL: A shocking video is making the rounds on social media, showing a car violently roll over multiple times, crashing through a fence, and hitting a parked car in Brampton.

Amazingly, the driver was uninjured but police say they've been charged with dangerous driving.

Constable Danny Marttini says this all took place around 2:00 p.m. on Canada Day in Brampton.

"The vehicle loses control and does several rollovers going over some trees, a fence, hitting a parked car, and then lands. The vehicle lands on the road, it's Commodore Drive in Brampton," Marttini says. "It's pretty amazing in the sense that that driver actually walked away from that incident."

Marttini says the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution but completely cleared.

"How often do we see a car roll over like that, and it's caught on video, and nobody else gets hurt?" Marttini says. "They didn't hit any person, and even though they went through that fence and hit a parked car, I think everyone in the community is very fortunate that these circumstances didn't land any differently."