UPDATE: What's open and closed

Boxing Day

TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

GO Transit service will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Some LCBO and Beer Stores will be open, but it's best to check ahead.

Most malls will open early and stay open until later once again.

Most major tourist attractions in Toronto will be open, including the CN Tower, the ROM, the AGO and the Toronto Zoo.

Most of the city’s outdoor skating rinks, including Nathan Phillips Square, will be open throughout the holidays.

Banks and Government offices will be closed.

No mail service.

with files from CP24