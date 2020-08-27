UPDATE: When will your child start school? Details on Toronto's staggered start

Toronto's public and catholic school boards have laid out their plans for a staggered start to the school year. Here's what parents can expect:

TORONTO DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

For elementary students, the school year begins on September 15th, but children will go back on the 15th, 16th or 17th depending on their grade and the type of school they attend.

High school students begin learning on September 15th, either at home or in class depending on which cohort they're in.

Changes to this plan are not out of the question.

"At this point, we believe this is the plan," said TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird, but he raised the possibility of changes following Wednesday's funding announcement by the federal government.

He says they've started receiving TDSB specific information regarding the funding, "and now we have to figure out exactly what can be done ahead of the first day of school and if that will impact anything."

TORONTO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

School begins on September 14th. In elementary grades, a quarter of each class will start school each day. All students will be back by September 17th.

For high school, Grade 9 students will return either the 14th or 15th depending on their cohort. The remaining grades will start September 16th.

Parents will get further details on their child's schedule from their school once details have been finalized.

