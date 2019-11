A slick commute home to start your work week.

Snow falling throughout the GTA, made for slippery roads and the snow isn't expected to let up until around midnight.

Overall, in Toronto, you can expect anywhere from 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by the time it ends.

It'll be worse to the west.

The Burlington and Oakville area could get as much as 25 centimetres.

Hamilton is under a winter storm warning, with up to 30 centimetres expected to fall.