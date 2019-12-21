UPDATE: Woman killed in brutal elevator assault identified

Toronto Police have identified the victim of the city's latest homicide: 66 year-old Margaret Cameron.

Police announced this morning that they'd made an arrest in the fatal assault.

A woman suffered trauma to her upper body and later died in hospital, after she was attacked inside an elevator at 1765 Weston Road, near Lawrence Avenue, at around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

49-year-old Kurt Hoyes was arrested without incident Saturday and charged with first-degree murder.

Det. Sgt. Rob North alledges there was also a sexual assault committed in the attack, although he wouldn't elaborate.

"We're looking at a number of motives, one of them being a sexual assault component in this investigation."

The woman's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

During a Saturday morning press conference, North did confirm the victim was 66 years of age and a resident of the building and that Hoyes was once a tenant there.

As for a connection between the two, North believes it was minimal.

"Mr. Hoyes and the deceased may have had a loose circle of friends. They may have had some very minor interaction, but they were not well known to each other."

North credits the work of his investigators as well as members of the community for stepping forward with information, that led to the arrest.

Hoyes was to appear in court Saturday.

The homicide is the 71st in the city in 2019.



With files from Heather Seaman