UPDATE: Woman stabbed, dragged along York U path

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was violently attacked on the York University campus.

Toronto Police say the 23-year-old was stabbed in the neck, knocked to the ground, and dragged a short distance at about 10:10pm Wednesday. The attack unfolded along a short, paved path that links an on-campus parking lot with a neighbourhood of townhomes to the west.

It is not clear if the victim knew her attacker or whether either of them are York students.

Police say the suspect took off running when someone encountered him, standing over the bloodied victim with a knife in his hand.

The suspect is described as Asian man in his early to mid 20s, standing around 5'10, weighing 170-190 lbs., with black hair. Police say he was wearing "stylish" glasses and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-3100 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

The morning after the attack, the path was busy with students and professors making their way to class.

"I'm surprised, I'm shocked," one female student told NEWSTALK 1010. She says it's common for her to stay on campus studying until 2 or 3 a.m.

"I usually leave alone, and walk home alone and I take this path."