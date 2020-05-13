UPDATE: Woman struck and killed after truck crashed through a fence

The City of Toronto says one person is dead another is critically injured after a collision involving a city vehicle this morning.

Toronto police have said that two pedestrians were badly wounded in the east-end crash at around 10 a.m., and one of them later died.

Police say the department's traffic services division is investigating.

The city says one of its workers was also injured in the collision and was taken to hospital.

It says it's co-operating with the police investigation, as well as a probe by the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

City staff are also conducting an internal investigation.