UPDATED: Are you ready to grow your social bubble?

On Tuesday, Ontario's top doctor suggested news could be coming soon on whether it's time relax the rules for social gatherings and NEWSTALK 1010 exclusive polling shows most Canadians are ready to see that happen.

The polling by DART&maru/BLUE shows 84 percent would be willing to allow gatherings of up to eight people with social distancing of 1.5 metres.

Pollster John Wright says they're willing to follow a set of rules in order to get together safely. He says it'll be up to public health officials to lay out a clear set of guidelines.

"What public health officials in other countries are starting to realize is that unless they laid down the rules...then things can get out of control," Wright says. "It's not how many you invite to a meeting. The question is: How do you trust them to actually keep that distance so you can control any spread that might happen?"

On increasing the limit for social gatherings, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams told reporters on Tuesday, "We're looking at that. We've been talking to our scientists and various modellers and experts. We're looking at what our counterparts are doing across the rest of the country."

He said they hope to have something to announce on the issue, "perhaps later this week."

Ontario has limited gatherings to five people.

The various provinces have taken different approaches to the issue.

In Quebec, indoor gatherings of any size are prohibited except for members of the same household.

Alberta has banned gatherings of more than 15 people. Several other provinces have placed the limit at 10 people.