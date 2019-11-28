iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

UPDATED: Buses replacing streetcars along Queen

TTC sign

The TTC is still trying to solve a mystery. What caused the damage to 25 streetcars along the Queen Street route?

Replacement buses are still running along Queen while the TTC tries to figure out what damaged a brake system on the bottom of the streetcars.

It takes about three buses to replace one streetcar.

The TTC's Stuart Green told Moore in the Morning they've inspected the entire track along Queen Street and found nothing. They're now looking at tracks used to bypass Queen.

For now, the 25 damaged cars are out of service for repairs.

Green says it's a simple fix but the challenge will be finding parts. 

"We're now sourcing parts. We've asked Bombardier to assist us in that," Green explains. "As soon as we can get those parts in we'll get those 25 cars back out."

For now, the TTC is telling riders to head down to King Street or take the Line 2 subway if possible.

On-air

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

Jon Pole - The Night Side- CJAD

Pole Position with Jon Pole

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

First Look
First Look

Watch

E.T.

Phone home! E.T. comes back

London Bridge stabbing suspect shot by police

Three dead, including attacker in London Bridge terror attack

Harvey Bischoff - OSSTF

OSSTF to stage one-day walkout

News Alerts
News Alerts