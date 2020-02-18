UPDATED: Crosstown LRT delayed again

If you drive across Eglinton you could be dealing with the construction mess for even longer.

Metrolinx has confirmed the Crosstown LRT will not open until well into 2022.

It was supposed to be ready by September of next year.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Metrolinx president and CEO, Phil Verster, largely blames Crosslinx, the private consortium building the LRT.

"Unfortunately, Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) has faced a number of challenges since the start of the project, including starting nine months later than planned after contract award in July 2015, were slow to finalize the designs with some design work packages, and although CTS has significantly improved its production rate since the 2018 agreement, it has achieved only 84 per cent of its target, meaning the project will be delayed," the statement reads.

It also mentions, "an unpredictable, but safe, defect" found under the TTC station at Yonge and Eglinton.

It's not the first time this project has been delayed.

It was originally supposed to open this year. In 2015, that was pushed back to 2021.