UPDATED: Demonstration on CN tracks near Hamilton hits GO train travel

Two new demonstrations in solidarity with the Mohawk of Tyendinaga and Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs are expected to snarl travel by commuter train and car in southern Ontario Tuesday.

On Monday night, protesters took a position on CN-owned tracks near Hamilton, forcing the cancellation of some GO trains.

They remained on Tuesday morning, extending the GO cancellations into the morning rush.

In an advisory online, Metrolinx says, "As the result of the ongoing police investigation along the tracks between Aldershot GO and Hamilton GO, our trains will not be able to service Niagara Falls GO, St. Catharines GO, Hamilton GO or West Harbour GO stations on Tuesday morning."

Shuttle buses are running from those stations to Aldershot or Burlington GO.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx recommends riders budget more travel time for Tuesday morning.

"It won't be as smooth as normal for customers and we do apologize for that," Scott Money told NEWSTALK 1010's sister station CP24 Monday night. "But we will get people into the city as quick as possible."

Money says any decision about how to make sure trains could travel safely through the corridor would fall to CN since they own the tracks.

Wet'suwet'en Strong: Hamilton in Solidarity/Facebook

Hamilton Police kept reporters and cameras well away from the train tracks. While some demonstrators left Monday night, they signalled a plan to return.

"I'm coming back tomorrow, I'm going to bring my students on Wednesday," said a woman who identified herself only as Sonia. "I teach at (McMaster University), I'm going to bring my students, make it part of their credit, make it part of their attendance."

"People need to be aware, we need to spread awareness," another woman chimed in.

A post to the Wet'suwet'en Strong: Hamilton in Solidarity Facebook Page says they were served with an injunction shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday and burned it. Hamilton Police have not corroborated the account.

Outside Caledonia, a Six Nations group is behind the shutdown of a stretch of Hwy 6 that began at about 3 p.m. Monday. The demonstration has OPP re-routing traffic between Argyle St S and Greens Rd E.

CTV Kitchener

At the blockade, Rhonda Martin felt anger about the Mohawk at Tyendinaga being forcibly removed from a camp near CN tracks Monday morning.

"Just pissed me off, when I saw something like that," Martin told NEWSTALK 1010's sister station CTV Kitchener. "Yeah, you're just going to go and keep arresting us, pulling us off our land. Alright then, alright then. But we're going to put up a fight first."

Like the demonstrators near Hamilton, Martin seems resolved to stay put.

"We're going to stand strong here. We know what we're up against. If we didn't, we wouldn't be here. If we didn't want to be a part of that positive outcome, then we wouldn't be here."

NOTE: This story has been corrected from an earlier version that included a typo. A quote from Metrolinx spokesperson Scott Money was incorrectly transcribed and has since been corrected.

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee