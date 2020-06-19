UPDATED: Education Minister to outline back to school plan, NEWSTALK 1010 confirms

NEWSTALK 1010 has confirmed that today, Education Minister Stephen Lecce will outline a plan for schools in September.

He will join Premier Doug Ford at 1 p.m. and NEWSTALK 1010 will carry it live.

Lecce's office would not confirm details in the Globe and Mail, which reports the province will outline three possible options for the new school year.

They include continued remote learning, a return to class with health and safety guidelines, or a hybrid of the two.

The hybrid model would reportedly include a rotating schedule, with up to 15 students in a classroom.

Sources tell the paper that the government will make a final decision in early August.