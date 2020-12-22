UPDATED: Elderly man dead, family member in custody in North York stabbing

An elderly man is dead after an apparent domestic dispute inside a home in North York.

The 72-year-old died in hospital after he was stabbed at a home on Nymark Avenue, near Leslie and Sheppard Monday night.

The are conflicting reports about the relationship between everyone involved.

Toronto Police told NEWSTALK 1010 Tuesday morning, that the suspect in this case is the victim's son-in-law. He was also hurt. Police believe his injuries were self-inflicted.

Police say the victim's daughter, the suspect's wife, was also hurt trying to defend her father.