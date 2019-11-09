iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

UPDATED: Four injured, two critically, in North York house fire

House fire

A woman and a young person are fighting for their lives following a fire at a home in North York.

Toronto Fire was called to 68 Pynford Cres., near Victoria Park and Ellesmere, just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The fire, believed to have started in the basement of the semi-detached home, came in at 2-alarm.

Toronto Paramedics told NEWSTALK1010 a total of four people were sent to hospital, with the woman and young person in life-threatening condition.

The Platoon Chief told our media media partner CP24 the young person is believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Two children are considered stable but are still being treated in hospital.

Paramedics say three first responders are also being assessed at the scene.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

On-air

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

NEWSTALK 1010 generic programming logo

NEWSTALK 1010 Programming

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

First Look
First Look

Watch

Don Cherry

EXCLUSIVE: Don Cherry speaks to NEWSTALK 1010 after being fired

Remembrance Day ceremony at the Old City Hall cenotaph.

WATCH: Remembrance Day service at Old City Hall

Catholic Teachers

WATCH: Elementary teachers in strike position Nov. 25 after receiving 'no board' report

News Alerts
News Alerts