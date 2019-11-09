UPDATED: Four injured, two critically, in North York house fire

A woman and a young person are fighting for their lives following a fire at a home in North York.

Toronto Fire was called to 68 Pynford Cres., near Victoria Park and Ellesmere, just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The fire, believed to have started in the basement of the semi-detached home, came in at 2-alarm.

Toronto Paramedics told NEWSTALK1010 a total of four people were sent to hospital, with the woman and young person in life-threatening condition.

The Platoon Chief told our media media partner CP24 the young person is believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

Two children are considered stable but are still being treated in hospital.

Paramedics say three first responders are also being assessed at the scene.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.