UPDATED: Help is on the way for cities

trudeau

The Prime Minister will reportedly announce a plan today to give cities billions of dollars to help them weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto Star reports that the money will pay for infrastructure projects, potentially giving cities the flexibility to use their own revenue to keep up with operating costs.

Mayor John Tory tells NEWSTALK 1010 today's announcement, "will be of modest help but it's not the main event in terms of what we've been asking for."

Canadian cities, including Toronto, have seen a drop in revenue from things like parking and transit fares while they're spending more on health services and other costs.

Toronto is expecting a $1.5 billion dollar shortfall this year.

Tory says there are active discussions with all governments to address the city's needs.

In April, municipalities asked the provincial and federal governments for $10 billion. They are not expected to get much in today's announcement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement during his daily briefing this morning.