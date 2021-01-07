iHeartRadio

UPDATED: It's official: Children will NOT be back in school Monday

File photo of an empty classroom .(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

The province has announced that it is extending online learning for all students until January 25th.

It means schools will remain closed.

The province says child care centres and home-based childcare services will remain open.

"With the public health trends where they are across the province, our priority remains keeping students, teachers, school staff, and all Ontarians safe," said Premier Doug Ford.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said, "I have and remain firmly committed to getting students back into class as soon as possible - there is nothing more important. However, the best medical and scientific experts have been clear: while schools have been safe places for kids, the sharp rise in community transmission puts that progress and Ontario families at risk."

Lecce will join NEWSTALK 1010's The Rush at 5:35 p.m.