UPDATED: Man and woman found dead in Brampton home

A woman is dead in Brampton after being reported missing yesterday morning.

Peel Police confirm the 27-year-old was killed by her ex-boyfriend who then killed himself.

The bodies were found yesterday afternoon inside of a home on Bighorn Crescent, near Torbram and Bovaird.

Friends of the woman called police yesterday morning, worried about her safety and whereabouts. Officers responded immediately but were too late.

Police are askinig anyone with information to call the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.