UPDATED: Marco Muzzo pleads his case to a parole board today

Five years ago, Marco Muzzo got off a flight from Miami, hopped in his Jeep, ran a stop sign and slammed into a mini van killing three children and their grandfather.

He had nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Today, he'll try once again for parole, hoping to spend the rest of his 10 year sentence outside of prison walls.

Because of COVID-19, NEWSTALK 1010 Chief Legal Analyst Boris Bytensky believes Muzzo will be released.

"There has been a significant push to depopulate our jails and penitentiaries," Bytensky says. "There's all sorts of conversation about social distancing issues and how that is very challenging in a jail or penitentiary setting."

The parole board has limited who can be present, both in person and by phone.

There is someone who will take part, but she will not see the face of the man who took her children's lives.

Jennifer Neville-Lake will be on the phone to hear what Muzzo has to say for himself and whether his attitude has changed.

She'll also get to tell the board about the impact that horrible drunk driving crash has had on her and her family.

In 2008, Muzzo was denied parole. He told the board that it would take about eight shots before he'd consider himself impaired.

That's the kind of detail we will not be able to bring you today because reporters have been barred from the hearing both in person and by phone.

We'll have to wait for a written decision, which last time, took 13 days.