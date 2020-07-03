UPDATED: Masks are not mandatory on GO Transit

You'll have to wear a mask on the TTC and in indoor public spaces in Toronto, but it's not mandatory on GO Transit.

Metrolinx, the provincial agency in charge of GO and the Up Express, is strongly encouraging riders to wear masks, but hasn't made it a rule.

Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tells NEWSTALK 1010, as a provincial agency, they are following the advice of Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams.

She says the steps they've taken so far have worked and that there have been no outbreaks linked GO trains or buses.

Still, she says they are strongly encouraging riders to wear masks on GO vehicles and inside stations and that about 30 to 50 percent are doing so.

The agency is relying on an education campaign that includes social media and encouragement from staff. Aikins says they're planning on giving away GO and UP Express branded reusable masks. They're just waiting on a supply to arrive.

Other infection control measures are in place including stepped-up cleaning and floor markings to help with social distancing.

The agency is also testing new plastic dividers between seats.