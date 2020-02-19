UPDATED: Mayor reacts to child Presto card cheats, says human behaviour needs to change

Toronto's Mayor is reacting after NEWSTALK 1010 learned the TTC Board is looking at pulling all child Presto cards from circulation.

Mayor John Tory told CP24 Tuesday night that human behaviour needs to change.

"This is unfair to the people who do pay. This is theft from the TTC," Tory said.

He said the city is looking at options including a different colour for child cards, or requiring children, or their parents, to show proof of age.

A memo obtained exclusively by NEWSTALK 1010 from CEO Rick Leary, to the TTC board, says they will be studying the feasibility of removing all child cards from circulation.

Right now the city is losing $12 million a year to fare evasion through the use of the cards.

This wouldn't mean that children would no longer be able to ride for free, it just means they'd be able to do it without presenting a card.

Just last week, NEWSTALK 1010 managed to obtain a child Presto card, without a child present, or even showing proof of having a child.

In the memo, Leary calls for the deployment of more fare enforcement officers, to so-called hot spots, where the highest rates of fare evasion are occurring.

There's also the call to improve station cameras, with the memo outlining the new technology that could be used.

"The TTC’s camera strategy in subway stations took a step forward in December 2019 with a pilot of a 360-degree axis view camera installation at Yonge/Bloor Station connected to an advanced video management system. This is expected to be the new video management system standard in TTC stations with camera feeds connected to key Station ‘Hubs’ starting in 2020. This will improve customer and employee safety along with helping crack down on fare evasion and other bad behaviour in the system."

He also suggests actually improving station design to better deter fare evasion.

One way of doing that would be to create actual physical barriers between paid and unpaid areas of the stations.

The TTC Board still has to review the ideas.

With files from Tiffany Hendsbee