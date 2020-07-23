A Metrolinx spokesperson insists the agency is "100% committed," to making a community centre, planned near Jane and Finch, a reality.

The local city councillor and a community group raised concerns after learning Metrolinx would put land, slated for the centre, on the market to be sold.

They initially believed the land would be donated for the community centre.

Anne Marie Aikins with Metrolinx told Moore in the Morning, "I think there was...perhaps some misunderstanding that there may be a gift of land," she said. "But it is an asset, a provincial asset, that has to be managed...there is a process to go through."

Still, she says Metrolinx remains at the table with the city and the community group to ensure the centre is built.

Councillor Anthony Perruzza claimed the move to sell the land will end the project.

Right now, the land near Finch and York Gate is being used to build a maintenance and storage facility for the Finch West LRT but once construction is complete, Metrolinx will no longer need the entire parcel.

Perruzza told Moore in the Morning the city can't compete with developers for the sale.

The Community Action Planning Group has been working on plans for the community centre for the last five years and even received funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation for a feasibility study.

A document from the group said the site would be used for an arts and culture hub and would be, "an opportunity to reject current stereotypes, reduce harm and trauma, and restore trust and hope within the neighbourhood."