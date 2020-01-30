UPDATED: Mississauga neighbourhood rocked by gunfire for the second time in 24 hours

For the second time in about 24 hours, people in the same Mississauga neighbourhood were woken up by gunfire.

Shots rang out on Acorn Place, near Hurontario and the 403, just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

It appears two people in a dark coloured Honda Accord took aim at two men walking down the street.

They ran into a field and were not hurt.

There were early suggestions from a police officer that the shooting might have been random but that no longer appears to be the case.

It happened just down the street from an apartment building where the day before, bullets were fired into a car. Police believed that one was targeted.

This is a neighbourhood where there have been problems before.

There were two shootings in one week last February and at least four others since late 2017.